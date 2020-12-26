WVSports - Looking at WVU’s seniors: who stays, who leaves?

The day West Virginia’s matchup with Oklahoma was canceled, the announcement of decision for next season fell into motion. Student-athletes have the option to return to competition next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have taken advantage, while others have opted for other opportunities. Below, we look at the various Mountaineers who have played a role that are in the position to make such a decision.



Alonzo Addae, redshirt senior safety > Returning



Alonzo Addae tied for second on the team with 61 tackles. (Ben Queen/USA Today)

Addae, who seemingly came out of nowhere to be among WVU’s top defensive contributors this season, sat out all of last season due to NCAA transfer rules. The nephew of cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae, Alonzo has announced his choice to return for yet another season with the Mountaineers. That is a significant outcome for the 2021 defense.

Chase Behrndt, redshirt senior center > LEAVING Behrndt took to Instagram soon after the game’s cancelation to say that he would not take advantage of the opportunity for an additional year of eligibility. Behrndt, who often uses the phrase “How we doin?” in social media posts, is alluding to those references being gone and, thus, his departure from the program.

Dante Bonamico, senior safety > LEAVING Bonamico, never one to put up big numbers but a strong leader and teammate during his time in Morgantown, announced on Instagram last week that he would not be returning next season.



Michael Brown, redshirt senior offensive guard > LEAVING Brown, who has served as a starting offensive guard for the Mountaineers in each of the last three seasons, confirmed to WVSports.com that he would not be returning next season.

This was truly the best three years of my life, friends who are now considered brothers. Just a lil tribute to how much you guys mean to me‼️😭 love you WV nation 4 life‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/NV1iY4ZuIc — Michael Brown🇦🇸🇼🇸 (@Iam_MikeBrown) December 11, 2020

Tony Fields II, senior linebacker > LEAVING Fields, who transferred to WVU for his senior season, led the Mountaineers’ defense in 2020. He is expected to be an NFL draft pick.

Thank you God! pic.twitter.com/dhme7xxsd2 — Tony Fields II (@T_Fields1) December 13, 2020

Osman Kamara, redshirt senior safety > LEAVING Kamara won WVU’s Tommy Nickolich Award for the program’s top walk-on in 2020, but he very rarely saw the field. He totaled one tackle in 2020. He announced his decision to leave on Dec. 12, saying that it was time “for me to hang up my cleats.”

✌🏾Morgantown... Country Roads will always take me home pic.twitter.com/0h9E8ztlqW — Osman Kamara (@oozie_k) December 12, 2020

Austin Kendall, redshirt senior quarterback > LEAVING



Austin Kendall threw for 1,989 yards in 2019 before losing the starting quarterback job. (Ben Queen/USA Today)

Kendall, who was the primary starter last season after transferring from Oklahoma, was quickly unseated by Jarret Doege and found himself buried on the depth chart. Despite playing in one game in 2020, Kendall announced that he would not return.



Jake Long, redshirt senior defensive back > UNKNOWN Long has not publicly declared his intentions. Sean Mahone, redshirt senior defensive back > UNKNOWN Mahone has not publicly declared his intentions. Jeffery Pooler Jr., senior defensive end > UNKNOWN Pooler has not publicly declared his intentions. T.J. Simmons, redshirt senior wide receiver > LEAVING The day that West Virginia’s game was canceled, Simmons shared that his last time in Milan Puskar Stadium was a “blast.”

Didn’t get a senior night in Milan but I can say my last time there was blast! I Love You West Virginia!❤️ pic.twitter.com/BvJqIBVf4L — Tj Simmons (@a_scouts_dream) December 10, 2020

Evan Staley, senior placekicker > STAYING Staley served as the Mountaineers’ starting placekicker before suffering an injury against Kansas State on Halloween. A day later, when he announced that he would be out for the remainder of the season, he tweeted that he would be the team’s biggest fan “until I am able to join them again.”

Darius Stills, senior defensive lineman > LEAVING



Darius Stills had 3.5 sacks in 2020. (Ben Queen/USA Today)

After a strong junior season, it appeared as if Stills would soon be playing on Sundays. He returned for his senior season but, as a likely NFL draft pick, it was never really a question that he would not take advantage of the extra season of eligibility.

Thank You West Virginia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UBbn1oD2Fb — Darius C. Stills (@DariusStills56) December 12, 2020

Tyler Sumpter, redshirt senior punter > STAYING(?) Sumpter is one of WVU’s many players who transferred to the school prior to this season. While he has not explicitly declared his intentions, he alluded to competing for a Big 12 Championship next season.

Let’s do it Alvin 😎 https://t.co/Ojm7hDpnGB — Tyler Sumpter ❄️❄️ (@SumpterTyler) December 17, 2020

Dylan Tonkery, redshirt senior linebacker > UNKNOWN Tonkery has not publicly declared his intentions. Scottie Young, senior safety > STAYING Like Fields, Young transferred to WVU after spending time at the University of Arizona. He did not receive a transfer waiver to be eligible in his first season in Morgantown, and he will return next season to play with the Mountaineers. While Young has not explicitly stated his intentions, it seems awfully unlikely that he would leave after a year off. Also, he has posted some tweets alluding to next season.



I want a big 12 championship ❗️ — scottie young (@_scottieoo) December 16, 2020