WVSports - Looking back at West Virginia basketball departures from 2018

The 2019 edition of the West Virginia basketball team finished 21-10 in a shortened season that would have seen the Mountaineers back in the NCAA Tournament. But prior to the start of this past year there were some cases of roster attrition from the 2018 club. We go back and look at how those players fared in their new destinations this past season. This isn't designed to look at what West Virginia might have missed out on because obviously Bob Huggins and his staff pushed the right buttons, but more of a way to see how those that left the program fared in new destinations.

Transferred to: Tennessee State Statistics: 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 49-percent from the field (37.8-percent from three), 29 games, 31.2 minutes per game. Harris is a unique situation on this list considering he was dismissed from West Virginia and wasn't necessarily a transfer by choice. But the senior made the most of his final year of eligibility by putting together a career year averaging 11.6 points and shooting almost 50-percent from the field. In fact, his 37.8-percent from three-point range would have ranked him first on the Mountaineers roster this past season.

Transferred to: Missouri State Statistics: 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 43.3 percent from the field (33.1-percent from three), 33 games, 21.3 minutes per game West left West Virginia as a graduate transfer in order to spend his final season at a new location and surprisingly some of his numbers actually took a dip. His points per game dropped from 11.1 to 9.5 and he played around 3 fewer minutes per game. But as a whole the rest of his numbers were on par with his career in Morgantown.

Transferred to: Alabama Statistics: 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 33.5-percent from the field (34.4-percent from three), 27 games, 21.9 minutes per game. Bolden was the biggest surprise of the players that left West Virginia prior to the start of the 2019-20 campaign and was the only one that also ended up at a power five school. Bolden enrolled at Alabama as a graduate transfer but dealt with injuries. His scoring took a dip from 12.2 to 8.5 during his one year in Tuscaloosa playing right around the same amount of minutes. The rest of his numbers were consistent with his career.

Transferred to: Louisiana Tech Statistics: 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 62.2-percent from the field, 29 games, 10.6 minutes per game. Gordon seemed out of place for most of his time at West Virginia as an athletic big man that never was really able to find his footing. He transferred down a level for his junior season and increased his scoring, minutes and practically everything else across the board. Will have one season of eligibility left this coming year.

Transferred to: Chattanooga Statistics: 3.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 54.3-percent from the field, 29 games, 9.5 minutes per game. Doomes seemed destined to be a redshirt candidate during his first year in Morgantown and was on track to do just that until a late decision inserted him into the lineup. Doomes only played 12 games though and saw only 3.2 minutes per contest. After the season he decided to look for another option and landed at Chattanooga where he saw a much larger role in his sophomore season by adding 6 minutes per game to his total and increasing the rest of his numbers as well. Still a role player, but that role was definitely more significant than it would have been in Morgantown.