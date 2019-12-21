News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-21 08:23:00 -0600') }} football Edit

West Virginia football: Looking back: Jared Barber

Barber started every game he played during his senior season for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Barber started every game he played during his senior season for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Jared Barber didn’t think he would leave the state of North Carolina to play college football. And for a while it appeared as if that assumption would be proven correct.

In-state programs North Carolina State and Wake Forest had prioritized the Mocksville Davie County tackling machine, who burst onto the scene with 151 stops during his freshman season.

An all-conference selection through his first three years of high school, Barber earned conference defensive player of the year and all-region honors as a junior garnering the attention of college programs especially the two that had offered.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}