West Virginia football: Looking back: Marquis Lucas
Marquis Lucas always seemingly had eyes for one school, it just so happened to be that for a long time that school wasn’t West Virginia.
The Miami offensive lineman was initially offered by Minnesota and Illinois as a high school junior but it was another school far away from both that had his initial attention.
Rutgers had yet to even extend Lucas a scholarship offer, but the Scarlett Knights were the team that had been recruiting him as hard as any with the junior scheduled to make a visit to New Jersey for a summer camp in June.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news