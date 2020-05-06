Marquis Lucas always seemingly had eyes for one school, it just so happened to be that for a long time that school wasn’t West Virginia.

The Miami offensive lineman was initially offered by Minnesota and Illinois as a high school junior but it was another school far away from both that had his initial attention.

Rutgers had yet to even extend Lucas a scholarship offer, but the Scarlett Knights were the team that had been recruiting him as hard as any with the junior scheduled to make a visit to New Jersey for a summer camp in June.