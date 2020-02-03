West Virginia football: Looking back: Will Clarke
The story of Will Clarke is one of rags to riches when it comes to the football field.
Tabbed as the lowest rated player in his recruiting class out of high school, the naturally gifted and physically imposing Clarke would eventually emerge as an NFL Draft pick. But the road to get to that point was one that was full of both twists and turns.
A relatively unknown high school prospect at Allderice High School in Pittsburgh, the raw but lanky defensive end prospect first emerged on college radars following an impressive performance at the Panthers one-day camp in June 2008.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news