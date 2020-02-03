The story of Will Clarke is one of rags to riches when it comes to the football field.

Tabbed as the lowest rated player in his recruiting class out of high school, the naturally gifted and physically imposing Clarke would eventually emerge as an NFL Draft pick. But the road to get to that point was one that was full of both twists and turns.

A relatively unknown high school prospect at Allderice High School in Pittsburgh, the raw but lanky defensive end prospect first emerged on college radars following an impressive performance at the Panthers one-day camp in June 2008.