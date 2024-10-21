Marchiol continues to stay ready if his number is called again

Nicco Marchiol was thrust into Saturday's game against Kansas State after Garrett Greene went down with an injury.

"It's something we talk about all the time, you know, injuries happen. And it's next play mentality, next guy mentality. When you get thrown in, you're expected to do just as good or better than whoever was previously in front of you," Marchiol said.

This was not a new experience for Marchiol, who was inserted into the game for the second time in three games as starting quarterback Garrett Greene dealt with an injury. However, after scoring a touchdown on his first throw two weeks ago against Oklahoma State, it was a rougher experience for Marhciol.

"I missed some crucial throws on third downs, just out of rhythm a little bit. They had us in the run game a little bit, and when our chances open up in the pass game, we have to hit them, and I just missed the mark a little bit tonight. Was a little inaccurate," Marchiol said.

Marchiol's first drive came with the Mountaineers trailing by two touchdowns, and the offense went three-and-out on that drive. West Virginia would never have a chance to get back into the game.

Marchiol went 6-for-13 passing for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also would use his legs but netted no yards on the ground on nine attempts.

"It was all really just self-inflicted. There were a couple chances when I was outside the pocket where the ball could've gone to a place, and those things come with repetition. I feel confident the more reps I get, the more plays will be made," Marchiol said.

Marchiol could be called on again next week when West Virginia hits the road against Arizona, depending on the status of Greene.

If Marchiol is the guy, he's going to use his recent experience as well as his mindset to try and help him put up a stronger performance than he did this past Saturday. For Marchiol, it starts with him focusing on just getting a first down and letting things fall into place after that.

"Something I've always stuck with staying is just get first downs. Try to get first down after first down after first down. And if that goes the way you want it to, you eventually score touchdowns. But again, with injuries, it's next play mentality. Even in a game like this, we had a chance when we were in it coming out of half, and even after a bad drive that I had coming out of half, it's still that next play mentality," Marchiol said.







