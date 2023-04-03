Morgantown, W.Va. – West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker has named Mark Kellogg as the seventh women's basketball head coach in the program's history.





Kellogg is the sixth-winningest active Division I women's basketball coach in the country by winning percentage and brings a 445-120 (.788) career record to Morgantown. He has spent the last eight seasons (2015-23) at Stephen F. Austin where he compiled a 195-55 (.780) mark with seven consecutive seasons of 23 wins or more.





"Mark Kellogg is an established winner who has made a name for himself by building championship programs and preparing his student-athletes to be leaders on and off the court," Baker said. "He has had tremendous success at every stop along his coaching career journey and has done so with great integrity.





"What became clear to our search committee was that Mark possesses the work ethic, passion and character traits that will resonate with all West Virginians and the student-athletes in our women's basketball program. Mark and his wife, Trisha, along with their children Camden and Kayli will make outstanding additions to our community, campus and state."





Kellogg's list of accomplishments at Stephen F. Austin are endless. He led the Ladyjacks to six straight postseason appearances, two regular season conference championships and two tournament championships along with Southland and then WAC Conference Coach of the Year honors. In the past six years, Stephen F. Austin has been the second winningest women's basketball program in the state of Texas, and Kellogg has guided SFA to its highest NET and RPI rankings in school history.





In the last five postseasons not affected by COVID, the Ladyjacks appeared in two NCAA tournaments and three WNITs. At SFA, his Southland and WAC conference mark was 120-22 (.845) and his overall career conference mark stands at 274-57 (.828) in 18 previous seasons as a head coach.





Prior to Stephen F. Austin, Kellogg spent two seasons at West Texas A&M where he compiled a 62-6 record and led the Lady Buffs to a Division II runner-up finish in 2014 and an Elite Eight appearance in 2015. His teams won the regular season and tournament championship of the Lone Star Conference in both seasons, and finished No. 2 and No. 6 in the final WBCA national rankings.





Before West Texas A&M, Kellogg spent the 2012-13 season as head coach at Northwest Missouri State where he increased the school's women's basketball win total by nine games from the previous season. He went 15-13 in the lone season and finished No. 8 in the MIAA Conference after being picked to finish No. 14 in the preseason.





Kellogg started his head coaching career at Division II Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. In seven seasons, he guided the Skyhawks to five straight NCAA tournament appearances and won the first postseason game in the school's history. He compiled a 173-46 record (.789), winning four conference championships with a Sweet 16 appearance in 2009 and a Division II runner-up finish in 2010.





"We are thrilled to join the Mountaineer family and are excited to get to Morgantown," Kellogg said. "I want to thank President Gordon Gee and Wren Baker for the opportunity to continue the tradition of West Virginia women's basketball. We will work tirelessly every day to build a program that competes for championships with quality student-athletes who will make all of West Virginia proud."





Kellogg got his start in coaching in 1998, when he served as a graduate assistant men's basketball coach for two years at West Texas A&M. In 2001, he moved to Montana State as assistant women's basketball coach and helped the Bearcats to Big Sky Championships in 2002 and 2003. He coordinated the offensive strategy for the team in 2005 before taking on his first women's basketball head coaching assignment at Fort Lewis College.





He graduated from Austin College in Sherman, Texas in 1998 with a bachelor's degree in communications and physical education and earned his master's degree in sport and exercise science from West Texas A&M in 2000.





Kellogg and his wife, Trisha, are the parents of a son (Camden) and a daughter (Kayli).





Kellogg Year-by-Year:

Year School Record Conf. Finish

2023 Stephen F. Austin 27-7 15-3 WNIT Second Round

2022 Stephen F. Austin 28-5 17-1 WAC Tourn. Champions/NCAA First Round

2021 Stephen F. Austin 24-3 14-0 Southland Tourn. Champions/ NCAA First Round

2020 Stephen F. Austin 23-6 16-4 2nd Southland Conference/postseason cancelled

2019 Stephen F. Austin 25-7 16-2 WNIT First Round

2018 Stephen F. Austin 25-7 16-2 WNIT First Round

2017 Stephen F. Austin 25-8 14-4 WBI Tournament

2016 Stephen F. Austin 18-12 12-6 Southland Conference Quarterfinal

2015 West Texas A&M 30-3 15-1 LSC Champions/Elite Eight

2014 West Texas A&M 32-3 15-1 LSC Champions/ NCAA Runner-Up

2013 NW Missouri St. 15-13 8-10 MIAA Conference Quarterfinal

2012 Fort Lewis College 26-5 19-3 RMAC Tourn. Champions/NCAA Second Round

2011 Fort Lewis College 28-3 20-2 RMAC Tourn. Champions/NCAA First round

2010 Fort Lewis College 35-4 18-1 RMAC Champions/NCAA Runner-Up

2009 Fort Lewis College 28-4 18-1 RMAC Champions/NCAA Sweet 16

2008 Fort Lewis College 26-4 18-1 RMAC Champions/ NCAA First Round

2007 Fort Lewis College 14-13 11-8 RMAC Quarterfinal

2006 Fort Lewis College 16-13 12-7 RMAC Semifinal

TOTALS: 445-120 274-57









The Mark Kellogg File

Hometown: Richardson, Texas

Colleges: Austin College (1998) West Texas A&M (2000)

Family: Trisha (wife), Camden (son) and Kayli (daughter)





Coaching Experience

2015-Present: Stephen F. Austin | Head Coach

2013-15: West Texas A&M | Head Coach

2012-13: Northwest Missouri State | Head Coach

2005-12: Fort Lewis College | Head Coach

2001-05: Montana State | Assistant Coach

1998-2000: West Texas A&M | Graduate Assistant Men's Coach





Accomplishments

• Six consecutive postseason appearances - 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023

• Seven consecutive 23-win seasons - 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

• 2022 WAC Coach of the Year (Stephen F. Austin)

• 2021 Southland Coach of the Year (Stephen F. Austin)

• 2014 Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year (West Texas A&M)

• 2014 Captain U National Coach of the Year

• 2014, 2015 WBCA Region 6 Coach of the Year (West Texas A&M)

• 2010 RMAC Coach of the Year (Fort Lewis College)

• 2010, 2011 WBCA Regional Coach of the Year (Fort Lewis College)

• 445-120 overall record as Head Coach

• 274-57 overall conference record as Head Coach





By the Numbers

0 - Losing Seasons

1 - WAC Conference Regular Season Title

1 - WAC Conference Tournament Title

1 - Southland Conference Tournament Title

2 - Lone Star Conference Regular Season titles

2 - Lone Star Conference Tournament Championships

2 - RMAC tournament Championships

4 - RMAC Regular Season titles

6 - Coach of the Year Awards

9 - NCAA Tournament Appearances

12 - 25+ win seasons

18 – Winning Seasons

274 - Conference Victories

445 – Overall victories

.783 - Winning Percentage

.825 - Conference Winning Percentage





