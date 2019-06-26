Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo had a good idea after his official visit that West Virginia was where he wanted to spend his college career.

But the Rivals.com four-star wanted to think things over with those closest to him first. The Mountaineers and Kentucky made up the finalists for Mayo but eventually it was the culture that head coach Neal Brown is establishing in Morgantown and how he connected with those in the program that really helped to make his choice.