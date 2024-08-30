Former West Virginia punter and sports media superstar Pat McAfee announced on his show that he will be donating $1 million to the Country Roads Trust.

McAfee, who played in Morgantown from 2005-08, held his show live from Morgantown and made the announcement. But the donation will be made in honor of the team that he played alongside during his time with the Mountaineers.

"It will not be from my name. It will be for the entire team that I played alongside. It was all of us. I was very lucky to be on a team with you Pat White. I was very lucky to be on a team with you Owen Schmitt. Reed Williams, Darius Reynaud, you go through the list of absolute dawgs. From front to back that we had on those teams that changed this entire place," he said.

"From our West Virginia team to this new West Virginia team we want to say thank you for the hospitality. One million bucks, I hope you spend it the right way," he added.