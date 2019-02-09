Confidence never has and never will be an issue for Jordan McCabe.

It’s an element that is built into his personality and one that has helped him navigate his way on the basketball court to this point in his life.

But basketball isn’t necessarily the problem as he tries to find his way after making the jump from high school ball to learning under the tough-minded Bob Huggins. Sure he has things to learn and needs to make some adjustments but big picture there are hurdles to clear.