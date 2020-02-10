MIAMI – Miami (Fla.) Columbus offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez has already started to pick up several scholarship offers at this stage of the process but one school that has his attention is West Virginia.

Rodriguez, 6-foot-3, 275-pounds, holds opportunities from West Virginia, Miami, Louisville, Mississippi, Indiana, Syracuse and Wake Forest and isn’t expecting to make a college choice until the summer. But he has been intrigued by the messages that the Mountaineers coaches have had for him.