A loss tonight would likely have meant the end of the Mountaineer’s season, but WVU handed Oklahoma State an 18 point loss to win 85-67.

The Mountaineers made it clear early that they knew what was on the line with tonight’s game, with some forceful defense from Jimmy Bell and Kedrian Johnson forcing a turnover on Oklahoma’s first possession.

A three from both Kedrian Johnson and Erik Stevenson, along with a post up jumper from Tre Mitchell had West Virginia ahead by five after slightly over four minutes of play.

At the ten minute mark, The Mountaineers led 18 -14, and four consecutive forced Cowboys turnovers via three steals and a charge helped protect the lead. Two straight plays from Joe Toussaint to Mohammed Wague, including an alley-oop, boosted the lead to eight.

With six to play, a jumper from Stevenson increased West Virginia’s lead to 12. Then, a three from him, found by Joe Toussaint for his fourth assist in just four minutes of play, bumped the lead to 15. Yet another three from Stevenson and the Mountaineer’s led 32-14.

Kedrian Johnson crossed his defender for a bucket with under 30 seconds in the half and picked up a steal at the other end to score with 0.3 on the clock.

WVU went into the half with a strong 40-21 lead. Keddy Johnson and Erik Stevenson both led the way with 11.

Stevenson started the second half strong, hitting a three on West Virginia’s first shot.

The next big play might have been the dunk of the season for WVU, with Tre Mitchell throwing down a huge dunk in the lane.

With 12 to play, a scuffle broke out on the court after Tre Mitchell got tied up on the ground. Two players were given technical fouls, fouling out Oklahoma State's best player in Kalib Boone.

At the halfway point of the second, WVU was up by 15.

Two minutes later, Erik Stevenson took a charge to force the Cowboy’s 16th turnover of the night. He then hit a three to make the lead 73-51.

With five to play, Kedrian Johnson took a charge, the Mountaineer lead still over 20.

Two minutes later, Tre Mitchell threw down a two hand slam on a great feed from Emmitt Matthews.

The Mountaineers closed out the game to win 85-67. Erik Stevenson finished with 23 and Tre Mitchell posted 22 points, the duo scoring more than half of West Virginia’s points.

WVU will next look to steal a win on the road against number three ranked Kansas on Saturday, February 25th.



