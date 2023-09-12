Every offseason, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skills on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former West Virginia player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Now that the Week One of the NFL regular season has passed, here's every former Mountaineer who's active on an NFL roster and some players who are hitting their stride early in the newest season.

-- LB Kyzir White - Arizona Cardinals

White made an impressive impact in his inaugural game with the Cardinals, leading Arizona in total tackles with nine, five of those being solo stops and one tackle for loss. The Cardinals were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday however, 20-16.

-- CB Rasul Douglas - Green Bay Packers

Douglas was a star in his first game of the new season, finishing the game third on the team in total tackles, six of those being solo tackles, along with one pass deflection. The Packers made easy work of the Chicago Bears on Sunday in part to Douglas' performance, winning 38-20.

-- LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins

Much like Kyzir White, Long Jr. made his first appearance with a new team on Sunday but was unable to see the field much in the Dolphins' tight 36-34 over the Los Angeles Chargers, where he recorded only one solo tackle.

-- OG Mark Glowinski - New York Giants

Glowinski kicked off his ninth professional season with a rocky start, as the former Mountaineer started and played in the majority of the Giants' brutal loss on Sunday Night Football, recovering one fumble along the way. In this game, New York's quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked seven times in the 40-0 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

-- QB Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks

Smith led Seattle to begin its regular season once again, in his second-straight season as the team's starting quarterback, but the Seahawks struggled to compete in their 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Smith finished passing 16-for-26, with 112 passing yards and one touchdown, along with six yards rushing.

-- OT Colton McKivitz - San Francisco 49ers

McKivitz took over the starting role at right tackle for the first time in his career on Sunday and anchored the 49ers' offense in their dominant 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. McKivitz and the offense recorded 391 total yards against Pittsburgh and the offensive line only allowed three sacks to a solid Steelers pass rush.

Players who are rostered but did not appear or record a statistic in Week One:

-- DL Dante Stills - Arizona Cardinals - Backup Defensive Line

-- CB Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens - Backup Defensive Back

-- QB Will Grier - Cincinnati Bengals - he remains on Bengals' practice squad.

-- LB Tony Fields II - Cleveland Browns - Backup Linebacker

-- WR David Sills V - Denver Broncos - he remains on the Broncos' practice squad.

-- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - New York Giants - Ford-Wheaton remains on the Giants' injured reserve with a torn ACL.

-- OG Adam Pankey - New York Jets - the Jets' first game of the season comes on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

-- TE Trevon Wesco - Tennessee Titans - Backup Tight End