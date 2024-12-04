Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 13

(Photo by (AP Photo/Jeff Dean))

Week 13 of the NFL season came and went this weekend and with that came many important matchups featuring former Mountaineers.

Geno Smith

Smith returned to the team that drafted him facing off against the New York Jets this past Sunday. Smith would get the last laugh, as he led the Seahawks to a comeback win. Smith passed for 206 yards and a touchdown as the Seahawks scored 19 straight points to end the game, as the Seahawks are still in first place in the NFC West by a game. Seattle faces the Arizona Cardinals in a big-time divisional showdown on Sunday.

Rasul Douglas

Douglas and the Bills won the AFC East this past week as they beat up on the San Francisco 49ers. Douglas had five total tackles, along with a TFL. Douglas played all 48 snaps the Bills had on defense this past week. They head out west to face the Los Angeles Rams this week.

Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier

The Steelers played another divisional rival this week, as they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers won the game 44-38, improving to 9-3 on the season. Frazier continues to impress as a rookie, as he had the second-highest pass blocking grade per PFF on the Steelers this week. He has an overall grade of 77.7 this season. Among rookie offensive linemen, Frazier has the third-best grade in the NFL and has the best run blocking grade in 2024. Bishop played only six snaps on defense this week, finishing with two total tackles. The Steelers face the Browns at home this week.

Colton McKivitz

Colton McKivitz and the 49ers were handled by the Bills, losing 35-10. The 49ers continue to be hit hard by the injury bug, and their record is reflective of that, as they are 5-7. McKivitz finished the game with a 76.6 pass blocking grade, per PFF, playing 48 total snaps. The 49ers play the Bears this Sunday.

David Long Jr.

Long Jr. was once against active for the Detroit Lions but he only registered 12 total snaps on defense. He finished the game with two total tackles. The 11-1 Lions have a big game against the Green Bay Packers this week on Thursday night.

Bye Weeks

Dante Stills and Kyzir White of the Arizona Cardinals were on bye this week. They face the Seahawks this Sunday.