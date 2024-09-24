Mountaineers in the Pros: Week Three

Week three of the NFL season came and went this past weekend, and multiple former Mountaineers remain undefeated through three weeks.

Geno is 3-0

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are off to a 3-0 start after they were able to take advantage of the Miami Dolphins and their rough quarterback situation this past week. The Seahawks won 24-3 and Smith passed for 289 yards and a touchdown, also throwing two interceptions. Smith finished with a 73.5 PFF grade and now will have a primetime opportunity against the Detroit Lions next week on Monday night.

Frazier and Beanie ball out, stay undefeated

The Pittsburgh Steelers are also off to a 3-0 start this season and Zach Frazier and Beanie Bishop have been parts of their strong start. Frazier finished with an 88.8 overall grade on offense which was the second-highest among any Steeler on offense. Bishop played 25 total snaps on defense, finishing with a PFF grade of 69.1 which was fifth-best. They are back in action in week four against the Indianapolis Colts.

Stills and White come up short against Detroit

The Arizona Cardinals came up just short against the Detroit Lions this past weekend in a 20-13 loss. However, both Dante Stills and Kyzir White had good days as far as the box score goes with White leading the Cardinals' defense in tackles with 10.0, while Stills had 6.0 total tackles to go with a sack. The Cardinals are at home this week against Washington.

Colton McKivitz

Colton McKivitz and the San Francisco 49ers were on the wrong side of a comeback loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with a 54.4 PFF grade as he played all 71 snaps for the 49ers this weekend. They are now 1-2 on the season and they host the Patriots this upcoming Sunday.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Bryce Ford-Wheaton and the New York Giants knocked off the Cleveland Browns this past weekend. Ford-Wheaton continues to see most of his action on special teams, as he finished with the fourth-best special teams grade out of all Giants players this past weekend.

David Long Jr.

As Geno Smith was victorious it was not the same case for David Long Jr's Miami Dolphins. Long Jr. struggled according to PFF as he had the worst grade out of all Dolphin defenders. The offense is still the bigger problem for Miami as they face the Titans next Monday.

Rasul Douglas