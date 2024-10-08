Multiple Mountaineers earn weekly PFF awards after win over Oklahoma State

After West Virginia's 38-14 beatdown of Oklahoma State this past weekend, the Mountaineers' performance was noticed by the metrics at Pro Football Focus.

WVU had two guys on PFF's national team of the week, six on the Big 12 weekly team, as well as multiple guys grading out to near the best at their position this past week.

Wyatt Milum and Tomas Rimac, the two guys on the left side of the WVU offensive line, were named to the PFF National Team for their performance this past week. Milum received a 90.8 grade, and Rimac had an 88.4 overall grade on offense.

In addition, Milum's 90.8 grade made them the highest-graded offensive lineman from across college football in week six.

On the PFF Big 12 Team of the Week, Milum and Rimac were joined by four of their teammates.

Fatorma Mulbah, TJ Jackson, Tyrin Bradley, and Ayden Garnes were all named to PFF's Big 12 Team this past week on defense. Mulbah led all WVU defenders with an 81.2 grade, while Jackson was second with a 77.6 grade, Garnes was third with a 77.3 grade, and Bradley was fifth-best with a 76.4 overall grade on defense.

On offense, two other guys ranked near the top of their position from their performance this past weekend. Garrett Greene was the seventh-highest-graded quarterback in the country, receiving an 85.2 overall grade. Running back Jahiem White's 86.4 overall grade on offense was the second-highest among all running backs in the country.

As a team, WVU had 10 players on offense grade out to 76.9 or higher. On defense, six graded out to 76.3 or higher.