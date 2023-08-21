Welcome back to Musings from the Mountains, where Keenan Cummings and Zach Anderson dive into WVU sports, including football and men's basketball.

As the season goes along, Keenan and Zach will react to and cover all breaking news in WVU athletics, provide viewers with information, opinions and analysis after games and also give insight about storylines around WVU sports.

Here is the link to the first episode of this season, recorded on Aug. 21, 2023, where Keenan and Zach react to WVU's quarterback decision coming to a head and the roster construction of WVU men's hoops.