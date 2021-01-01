WVSports - Musings from the Mountains | Episode 107

In this episode of Musings from the Mountains, WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings and Jared Serre discuss Oscar Tshiebwe's departure from the WVU men's basketball team and the Mountaineers' football win in the Liberty Bowl.

