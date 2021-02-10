 WVSports - Musings from the Mountains | Episode 111
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 05:07:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Musings from the Mountains | Episode 111

Staff
WVSports.com

WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings and Jared Serre discuss West Virginia's win over Mac McClung and No. 9 Texas Tech, as well as ShaDon Brown joining the football coaching staff.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}