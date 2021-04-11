WVSports - Musings from the Mountains | Episode 112

WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings and Jared Serre discuss the West Virginia football spring practice session currently in progress, as well as what the future looks like for Miles McBride, Derek Culver, Taz Sherman and more. Also, they discuss the impact of transfers Dimon Carrigan and Malik Curry.

