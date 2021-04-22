 WVSports - Musings from the Mountains | Episode 115
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-22 12:19:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Musings from the Mountains | Episode 115

WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings and Jared Serre discuss the upcoming West Virginia football spring game, as well as the shape of the men's basketball roster following the addition of transfer forward Pauly Paulicap from DePaul.

