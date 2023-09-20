Welcome back to Musings from the Mountains, where Keenan Cummings and Zach Anderson dive into WVU sports, including football and men's basketball.

As the season goes along, Keenan and Zach will react to and cover all breaking news in WVU athletics, provide viewers with information, opinions and analysis after games and also give insight about storylines around WVU sports.

After a win in the Backyard Brawl, WVU football now sits at 2-1 after completing the biggest victory of its season in dominant fashion, albeit an ugly finish.

Now ahead of Texas Tech this weekend, Keenan and Zach are joined by special guest Jarrett Ramirez of RedRaiderSports.com to talk about Saturday's game, the Texas Tech and WVU offensive question marks, along with what to expect from both squads. Here is the link to the sixth episode of Musings from the Mountains this season.