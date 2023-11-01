National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football Week 8
We dive into the 2023 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after six games and compare that to the 2022 season.
2023 Offensive Statistics:
Total Offense: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 59 nationally, averaging 401.0 yards per game. In 2022 they were ranked No. 56 with an average of 399.0 yards a game.
Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 48, scoring an average of 30.8 points per game. This is a slight increase from the previous year when they were tied for No. 49, averaging 30.6 points per game.
2023 Defensive Statistics:
Total Defense: The team has shown improvement in this area, ranking No. 69 nationally by allowing only 378.0 yards per game. This is a noticeable jump from their 2022 position at No. 97, where they allowed 412.2 yards per game.
Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 73, allowing an average of 26.5 points per game. This is another substantial improvement from 2022, when they were ranked No. 115, allowing a higher average of 32.9 points per game.
The 2023 season has seen West Virginia improve on the defensive side while showing similar numbers offensively.
|Category
|Ranking
|Statistic
|
Total Offense
|
59
|
401.0
|
Rushing Offense
|
16
|
203.2
|
Passing Offense
|
T-102
|
197.8
|
Team Passing Efficiency
|
76
|
131.65
|
Scoring Offense
|
T-48
|
30.8
|
Total Defense
|
69
|
378.0
|
Rushing Defense
|
72
|
148.0
|
Passing Yards Allowed
|
68
|
230.0
|
Team Passing Efficiency Defense
|
64
|
130.44
|
Scoring Defense
|
T-73
|
26.5
|
Turnover Margin
|
T-52
|
0.12
|
3rd Down Conversion Pct
|
T-43
|
0.430
|
4th Down Conversion Pct
|
T-61
|
0.522
|
3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense
|
63
|
0.374
|
4th Down Conversion Pct Defense
|
T-65
|
0.500
|
Red Zone Offense
|
77
|
0.829
|
Red Zone Defense
|
T-72
|
0.840
|
Net Punting
|
39
|
40.53
|
Punt Returns
|
59
|
9.20
|
Kickoff Returns
|
90
|
18.08
|
First Downs Offense
|
59
|
173
|
First Downs Defense
|
T-61
|
158
|
Fewest Penalties Per Game
|
T-16
|
4.50
|
Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game
|
T-28
|
42.62
|
Time of Possession
|
4
|
33:44
