National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football Week 8

We dive into the 2023 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after six games and compare that to the 2022 season.

2023 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 59 nationally, averaging 401.0 yards per game. In 2022 they were ranked No. 56 with an average of 399.0 yards a game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 48, scoring an average of 30.8 points per game. This is a slight increase from the previous year when they were tied for No. 49, averaging 30.6 points per game.

2023 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team has shown improvement in this area, ranking No. 69 nationally by allowing only 378.0 yards per game. This is a noticeable jump from their 2022 position at No. 97, where they allowed 412.2 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 73, allowing an average of 26.5 points per game. This is another substantial improvement from 2022, when they were ranked No. 115, allowing a higher average of 32.9 points per game.

The 2023 season has seen West Virginia improve on the defensive side while showing similar numbers offensively.

Full Statistics for WVU in 2023
Category Ranking Statistic

Total Offense

59

401.0

Rushing Offense

16

203.2

Passing Offense

T-102

197.8

Team Passing Efficiency

76

131.65

Scoring Offense

T-48

30.8

Total Defense

69

378.0

Rushing Defense

72

148.0

Passing Yards Allowed

68

230.0

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

64

130.44

Scoring Defense

T-73

26.5

Turnover Margin

T-52

0.12

3rd Down Conversion Pct

T-43

0.430

4th Down Conversion Pct

T-61

0.522

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

63

0.374

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

T-65

0.500

Red Zone Offense

77

0.829

Red Zone Defense

T-72

0.840

Net Punting

39

40.53

Punt Returns

59

9.20

Kickoff Returns

90

18.08

First Downs Offense

59

173

First Downs Defense

T-61

158

Fewest Penalties Per Game

T-16

4.50

Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game

T-28

42.62

Time of Possession

4

33:44

----------

