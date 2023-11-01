We dive into the 2023 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after six games and compare that to the 2022 season.

2023 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 59 nationally, averaging 401.0 yards per game. In 2022 they were ranked No. 56 with an average of 399.0 yards a game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 48, scoring an average of 30.8 points per game. This is a slight increase from the previous year when they were tied for No. 49, averaging 30.6 points per game.

2023 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team has shown improvement in this area, ranking No. 69 nationally by allowing only 378.0 yards per game. This is a noticeable jump from their 2022 position at No. 97, where they allowed 412.2 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 73, allowing an average of 26.5 points per game. This is another substantial improvement from 2022, when they were ranked No. 115, allowing a higher average of 32.9 points per game.

The 2023 season has seen West Virginia improve on the defensive side while showing similar numbers offensively.

