Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football at UCF
West Virginia got back on track beating UCF 41-28 on the road to move to 5-3 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 16-23 passes for 156 yards and had an average depth of target of 9.5 yards.
--The adjusted completion percentage or number of passes thrown on target would raise Greene from 61% to 81%. He had three drops in the game.
--A total of 9 of the 14 completions traveled for first downs.
--Greene completed just 3-7 passes over 10+ yards in this game, each to the outside right for 47 scoreless yards.
--UCF blitzed on just 5 of 26 passing dropbacks where Greene completed 4-4 passes for 48 yards.
--When under pressure on 8 snaps, Greene completed 2-5 passes for 47 yards.
--Greene had on average 2.83 seconds to throw the football.
--Greene was especially effective in play-action situations completing 11-17 passes on 18 dropbacks for 115 yards with one drop.
--The Mountaineers also were effective in the screen game completing all 6 attempts for 69 yards with an average per attempt of 11.5.
RUSHING:
--A total of 160 of the 295 rushing yards came after contact.
--CJ Donaldson had 79 of his 121 yards after contact or 4.65 yards after contact per attempt. The week before Donaldson averaged just 3 yards per carry.
--The Mountaineers averaged 6.3 yards per carry and the 286 yards are the most that the program has recorded against an FBS opponent under Neal Brown.
--Jaheim White averaged 9.4 or almost a first-down per carry.
--West Virginia forced a total of 15 missed tackles in the run game. The Mountaineers forced only six against Oklahoma State.
--The Mountaineers had 8 rushes over 10+ yards, with CJ Donaldson setting his season long on a carry twice in the same game going for 21 yards in the first quarter and then 32 yards in the fourth. His previous long was 17-yards.
--Garrett Greene scored three rushing touchdowns at the quarterback spot for the first time since Pat White did that against Louisville in 2008. Out of his rushing production, 51 of his yards were off designed runs leaving only 8 yards to scramble attempts.
RECEIVING:
--West Virginia targeted the tight end 6 times and that resulted in 4 catches for 26 yards. The position has been targeted 35 times for 269 yards over the first eight games and has already surpassed the 15 catches for 153 yards last season on 24 targets as the tight end has been a bigger part of the offense.
--A total of 89 of the 156 passing yards came after the catch.
--West Virginia pass catchers made 1-2 contested catches with that going to EJ Horton. The Mountaineers are just 11-34 in contested catch situations this season.
--Pass catchers forced just two missed tackles one each to Preston Fox and Kole Taylor.
--Kole Taylor led West Virginia with 24 receiving routes, no other wide receiver charted 20 on a day when Garrett Greene only attempted 23 passes.
BLOCKING:
--West Virginia quarterbacks were kept clean on 19 of 27 dropbacks in this game.
--The Mountaineers averaged over 6.0 yards per carry. The most success came behind the left guard where 8 attempts traveled for 90 yards or 11.3 per carry. West Virginia also rushed for 10.0 on 3 attempts in the gap between the center and right guard.
--Off the ends, West Virginia had 13 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown.
--In 24 pass blocking snaps, Tomas Rimac graded out at 83.9. He also graded out the highest on the team across 42 run blocking snaps at 65.6.
--Nick Malone allowed a sack, but outside that the offensive line permitted just three other pressures in this game.
--Only the tight ends were tagged with penalties on offense in this game.
DEFENSE:
--On 38 passing dropbacks, West Virginia blitzed 2 times which resulted in UCF completing 2-2 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
--The Mountaineers allowed 65 yards on 5 carries and a rushing touchdown off the left end.
--West Virginia missed a total of 12 tackles.
--The Mountaineers recorded 3 interceptions and 3 pass breakups.
--Beanie Bishop allowed just 5 of 10 passes thrown into his coverage to be completed for 53 yards. He did allow a touchdown but had a pair of interceptions with a long of just 16 yards. Fellow corner Malachi Ruffin permitted just 3-7 passes for 40 yards with a pair of pass breakups.
--Anthony Wilson and Raleigh Collins allowed 5-5 passes to be completed for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
--A total of 97 of the 274 yards came after the catch.
