West Virginia got back on track beating UCF 41-28 on the road to move to 5-3 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 16-23 passes for 156 yards and had an average depth of target of 9.5 yards.

--The adjusted completion percentage or number of passes thrown on target would raise Greene from 61% to 81%. He had three drops in the game.

--A total of 9 of the 14 completions traveled for first downs.

--Greene completed just 3-7 passes over 10+ yards in this game, each to the outside right for 47 scoreless yards.

--UCF blitzed on just 5 of 26 passing dropbacks where Greene completed 4-4 passes for 48 yards.

--When under pressure on 8 snaps, Greene completed 2-5 passes for 47 yards.

--Greene had on average 2.83 seconds to throw the football.

--Greene was especially effective in play-action situations completing 11-17 passes on 18 dropbacks for 115 yards with one drop.

--The Mountaineers also were effective in the screen game completing all 6 attempts for 69 yards with an average per attempt of 11.5.



