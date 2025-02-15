Advertisement
Published Feb 15, 2025
NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing the field last season and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.

Here is our next edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.

Here are where things stand today.

Advertisement
NCAA Tournament Resume
MetricResultAnalysis

Overall Record

15-9

West Virginia has continued to have success even after a midseason slide.

Big 12 Record

6-7

West Virginia has lost five of seven in the Big 12.

Strength of Schedule

42

West Virginia has a challenging schedule.

NET Rankings

43

The Mountaineers are sitting strong in the NET even after some recent losses.

Quadrant 1 Record

5-6

West Virginia has five quadrant one wins on a neutral court against Gonzaga and Arizona, on the road at Kansas, at home against Iowa State and on the road at Cincinnati.

Bad Losses


West Virginia has yet to experience a quadrant three or four loss.

As of today, West Virginia is projected into the NCAA Tournament in some brackets. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?

--ESPN projects West Virginia safely into the NCAA Tournament Field. West Virginia is a No. 10 seed in the East and would square off against Louisville.

--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed as a No. 9 seed with the highest being a 8 seed and the lowest a 11.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan

•Like us on Facebook

Advertisement