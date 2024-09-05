West Virginia head coach Neal Brown held his weekly radio show on Thursday closing his thoughts on WVU's loss to Penn State as well as previewing Albany.

Falling flat on the national stage

Brown talked a lot about the stage that WVU had to showcase their team and how they just fell flat in the process. Brown said it is a brutal reality for his team's performance but added that he does not feel bad for his players. "I don't feel sorry for pir players. We didn't get the result we wanted but that's how life works," Brown said. Brown also said he was disappointed because this was not the first big game his team played but says his goal is to get to that stage again. "Practice gives us an opportunity to play well, doesn't guarantee you'll play well. Practiced pretty well last week, you still have to get in the arena when the lights are on," Brown said.

Where PSU game was lost

It was more of the same messaging from Monday from Brown about how his team performed to lose the game. Defensively he said the drive before the half took the wind out of the sails especially with the long break and then on defense, they struggled with explosive plays. "Defensively in the first half we played well with the exception of two explosive plays," Brown said.

Milum's Dominance

Brown was very high on how his left tackle Wyatt Milum played despite him missing the second half of the game due to injury. Milum was one of WVU's highest-graded players according to Pro Football Focus even with his matchup being mostly with PSU's best defensive player. "I think Wyatt Milum is as good any offensive tackle in college football. You can pick any left tackle in college football but I would pick Wyatt Milum. He played against what's preseason-wise what's going to be the first player taken in the draft in Abdul Carter," Brown said.

Meeting Albany

Brown was very high on Alabny and the caliber of program they are as well as the challenges they possess. "It's a program that's used to winning," Brown said. He referenced how they almost beat Marshall last season and how they also went on the road to beat Idaho, a team which which played Oregon close last week. "They beat Idaho at Idaho and they almost beat Oregon," Brown said.

Greene rushing

Garrett Greene was not himself as far as running the ball and Brown said he struggled overall but he wants his quarterback to be himself and run more often. "I think he could've ran more last week. My message is he needs to be who he is. He's a guy that can extend plays, he can run," Brown said.

Readying to Respond