Neal Brown gives positive injury update for WVU ahead of Oklahoma State

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia hits the road this week and will head to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers are coming off their bye week, and on Monday, head coach Neal Brown gave injury updates following a slew of injuries sustained in their last game on Sept. 21 against Kansas.

Brown was optimistic about multiple players on the Mountaineer roster, as he expects most who were injured against Kansas to play.

Safety Aubrey Burks, who was stretchered off during the game, is expected to play, according to Brown. Linebacker Reid Carrico missed the game but is expected to be back. Wide receiver Preston Fox only played two snaps, fair catching a pair of punts, and Brown said he should be available Saturday against the Cowboys.

Two guys who missed the game who are still listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup include cornerback TJ Crandall, who collided with his teammate when covering a punt against KU, and Justin Robinson, who scored a late touchdown against Pitt but did not play against Kansas. Brown said it will depend on how Robinson practices if he will play Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. with the game being televised on ESPN2.


