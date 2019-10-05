WVSports.com looks at the Texas postgame press conference from West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and determines the three most interesting topics of discussion.

We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving forward.

1. Missed opportunities prove to be difference - West Virginia battled No. 11 Texas until the very end, but the Mountaineers had several missed opportunities and mistakes that proved to be costly during the 42-31 loss.

Brown opened his postgame press conference by praising the fan base and game atmosphere and was quick to admit that the team’s missed opportunities against Texas paved the way for a West Virginia loss.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Brown said. “I thought we competed really hard. I thought we played physical in all three phases. We had a lot of missed opportunities. The story of the game--we had four turnovers.”

Those four turnovers came from four interceptions by redshirt junior quarterback Austin Kendall. One of those came on the first play following a missed Texas field goal in the first quarter and another occurred on the first play of a drive which the Mountaineers began on the Texas 49-yard line.

Kicker Evan Staley missed two field goals during the loss (both occurred in the first half) and the Mountaineers also had a chance to tie the game up at 21-21 following a Sam Ehlinger’s second interception of the season during the third quarter, but the offense settled for a field goal.

Things didn’t get any better for the Mountaineers from there as Kendall would throw his third interception of the day early in the fourth quarter which led to Texas eventually making it an 11-point game and taking full control.

“We missed two field goals. That’s six points,” Brown said. “We get a turnover in the third quarter with a chance to tie the game, and we have to kick a field goal. That’s four points, (and) that’s a ten-point swing. That was the story of it. I thought we lost the game in the third quarter, (at the) midpoint.”

2. Brown defends Kendall’s play - Saturday marked the first time a West Virginia quarterback threw four interceptions in a single game since Will Grier did against Oklahoma State in 2017.

Despite Kendall’s four interceptions, Brown believed the redshirt junior and Oklahoma transfer played his best game of the season against Texas.

Along with the four interceptions, Kendall completed a career-high 31-of-46 passes for a career-high 367 yards and three touchdowns. The four interceptions are also a career-high and the three touchdowns tie his career-best.

“You all are going to want to talk about these four interceptions (but) that’s the best game he’s played without watching it on tape,” Brown said. “The first interception he threw was his fault. He read the wrong guy. The next three--two of them were in the receivers’ hands, and the third one, we had the wrong route. I thought he did some really good things.”

“We didn’t lose that game because of Austin Kendall, I’ll tell you that,” Brown later added. “We were in the game offensively because of him so I’m not down on that kid one bit.”

3. Injury updates - Two wide receivers didn’t finish the game for West Virginia in redshirt freshman Sam James and sophomore Sean Ryan.

Brown said during postgame that James had an “upper injury” and will address more on his situation during Tuesday’s weekly press conference. Ryan, however, may be out for a few weeks. Brown will also have more regarding Ryan on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t look as good,” Brown said regarding Ryan’s situation. “I hate it for him because he played well. He played really well and had his best week of practice.”

Ryan caught all five of his targets for 70 yards during the loss to the Longhorns, both career-highs

These injuries may force the Mountaineers to use redshirt freshman Bryce Wheaton and true freshmen Ali Jennings and Winston Wright more in the offense. The two true freshmen didn’t have a single catch against Texas, but Wheaton caught two passes for 43 yards including one touchdown in the fourth quarter.