No. 12/11 West Virginia (16-4, 4-3) failed to complete the regular season sweep of Texas Tech (13-7, 4-3) Wednesday night, falling to the Red Raiders, 89-81, on the road.



The Mountaineers turned the ball over on their first possession which led to a Texas Tech dunk on the other end. Jermaine Haley answered back for West Virginia on their ensuing possession to tie the game at 2-2.



With Texas Tech leading by a score of 5-4, the Red Raiders went on a 7-0 run to take a 12-4 lead as West Virginia started out shooting just 1-of-6 from the field. A pair of free throws from Derek Culver ended the Texas Tech run. The Red Raiders sunk two free throws themselves to extend their lead back up to eight points.



A 7-0 run from the Mountaineers followed which trimmed the Texas Tech lead down to a point. A jump shot from Kyler Edwards and three-pointer from Davide Moretti ended the run and gave the Red Raiders a 19-13 lead at the 11:30 mark.



West Virginia went on another run and tied the game up at 21, but Texas Tech would again answer back by going on a 15-5 run to make it a 10-point deficit for the Mountaineers.



A 6-0 run from the Mountaineers late in the half that included a four-point play from Taz Sherman narrowed the Texas Tech lead down to five points. After a free throw from Edwards, Gabe Osabuohien scored the final basket of the half which put the score at 42-38 in favor of Texas Tech at halftime.