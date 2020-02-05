No. 13 WVU basketball takes care of business against Iowa State, 76-61
No. 13/11 West Virginia (18-4, 6-3) remained unbeaten at home with a 76-61 win over Iowa State (9-13, 2-7) Wednesday night in Morgantown.
The two teams battled back-and-forth to start out and with West Virginia leading by a score of 8-6, the Mountaineers went on an 11-0 run to take a 19-6 lead over the Cyclones at the 14:14 mark.
West Virginia started off hot offensively, making its first five shots from the field. The team was also able to maintain its double-digit lead and led by 15 points at 26-11 after a three-pointer from Chase Harler.
A 5-0 run from Iowa State that included a three-pointer from Zion Griffin and pair of free throws from Prentiss Nixon narrowed the West Virginia lead down to 10 points.
But the Mountaineers continued to dominate on both ends of the floor and led by a score of 38-19 after a 12-3 run with 3:53 left until halftime. This run was capped off by a three-pointer from Emmitt Matthews.
The Cyclones managed to trim West Virginia’s lead down again over the next couple minutes with the help of a couple three-pointers from Rasir Bolton, but the Mountaineers would go into halftime with a 41-27 lead.
Halftime Stats:
West Virginia opened the second half by going on a 6-2 run before Bolton hit yet another three-pointer to make it a 15-point game. After a free throw from Jordan McCabe, Bolton hit two free throws to put the score at 48-34 in favor of the Mountaineers.
A jumper from Iowa State’s Tre Jackson eventually made it a 13-point game, but West Virginia extended its lead to 18 points with a three-pointer from McCabe and layup from Jermaine Haley.
These baskets from McCabe and Haley began a 13-4 run for the Mountaineers and extended their lead to 22 points at 62-40 with just under 12 minutes to go.
The Mountaineers continued their dominance and led by 24 points after a three-point play from Harler with 6:17 remaining. From there, the team cruised to victory.
West Virginia will hit the road and face Oklahoma Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
Final Stats:
