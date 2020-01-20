No. 14/15 West Virginia (15-3, 4-2) got back in the win column by routing Texas (12-6, 2-4) by a score of 97-59 Monday night in Morgantown.

Texas took a 2-0 lead to start out with a layup from Courtney Ramey. West Virginia answered with an 8-0 run that was capped off by a three-pointer from Emmitt Matthews--his first since Dec. 14 against Nicholls.



The Longhorns used three-pointers from Matt Coleman, Kamaka Hepa and Jase Febres on their ensuing offensive possessions to narrow the West Virginia lead down to two points at 15-13 with under 12 minutes left until halftime.



An 8-0 run from the Mountaineers followed which put West Virginia head by a score of 23-13, but the run ended after a dunk from Andrew Jones. The Mountaineers came into the game with the most turnovers in the Big 12, but the team didn’t commit its first turnover of the game until the 9:59 mark in the first half.



West Virginia continued to look sharp on both ends of the floor and ended the half on a 22-5 run to take a commanding 45-20 lead at halftime.