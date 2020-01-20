No. 14 West Virginia basketball dominates Texas, 97-59
No. 14/15 West Virginia (15-3, 4-2) got back in the win column by routing Texas (12-6, 2-4) by a score of 97-59 Monday night in Morgantown.
Texas took a 2-0 lead to start out with a layup from Courtney Ramey. West Virginia answered with an 8-0 run that was capped off by a three-pointer from Emmitt Matthews--his first since Dec. 14 against Nicholls.
The Longhorns used three-pointers from Matt Coleman, Kamaka Hepa and Jase Febres on their ensuing offensive possessions to narrow the West Virginia lead down to two points at 15-13 with under 12 minutes left until halftime.
An 8-0 run from the Mountaineers followed which put West Virginia head by a score of 23-13, but the run ended after a dunk from Andrew Jones. The Mountaineers came into the game with the most turnovers in the Big 12, but the team didn’t commit its first turnover of the game until the 9:59 mark in the first half.
West Virginia continued to look sharp on both ends of the floor and ended the half on a 22-5 run to take a commanding 45-20 lead at halftime.
Halftime Stats:
The Mountaineers got the second half started with back-to-back layups from Jermaine Haley and Oscar Tshiebwe. Four free throws from the Longhorns followed which then brought the West Virginia lead back down to 25 points.
A 6-0 run that consisted of four free throws from the Mountaineers came next which extended the West Virginia lead to 31 points at 55-24.
West Virginia continued its dominance over the next few minutes and led by 41 points after a 9-0 run with 10:52 to go.
From there, the Mountaineers would roll to their 15th victory of the season.
The Mountaineers will host Missouri this Saturday at noon ET as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Final Stats:
