No. 16/17 West Virginia (11-2, 0-1) dropped its second game of the season by falling to No. 3-ranked Kansas (11-2, 1-0) by a score of 60-53 on the road Saturday evening.



The loss snapped the Mountaineers’ four-game win streak and West Virginia remains winless inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Jordan McCabe scored the game’s first points and gave West Virginia an early 2-0 lead. After that, the Mountaineers went on a 6-1 run to take an 8-4 lead as the Jayhawks committed four early turnovers.



After a free throw from Udoka Azubuike, West Virginia went on a 5-0 run to take an eight-point lead over Kansas. Devon Dotson ended the Mountaineer run with the team’s second field goal of the game that cut the Jayhawks’ deficit down to six points.



However, West Virginia then managed to extend its lead to 10 points at 17-7 with a free throw from Oscar Tshiebwe and three-pointer from Chase Harler at the 12:13 mark.



Kansas responded by holding West Virginia scoreless for over three minutes and going on a 6-0 run.



This run from Kansas cut West Virginia’s lead down to just four points, but Tshiebwe scored back-to-back baskets for the Mountaineers and converted on a three-point play to give the team a nine-point advantage.



The Jayhawks again fought back and later cut the West Virginia lead down to five points after a three-pointer from Dotson, but the Mountaineers extended their lead again with a dunk from Tshiebwe and three-pointer from McCabe. These baskets gave the Mountaineers a 30-20 lead over Kansas with 3:36 left until halftime.



Kansas would narrow the West Virginia lead again with baskets from Dotson and Azubuike, putting the score at 30-24 in favor of West Virginia at halftime.

