No. 16 West Virginia basketball falls to No. 3 Kansas, 60-53
No. 16/17 West Virginia (11-2, 0-1) dropped its second game of the season by falling to No. 3-ranked Kansas (11-2, 1-0) by a score of 60-53 on the road Saturday evening.
The loss snapped the Mountaineers’ four-game win streak and West Virginia remains winless inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Jordan McCabe scored the game’s first points and gave West Virginia an early 2-0 lead. After that, the Mountaineers went on a 6-1 run to take an 8-4 lead as the Jayhawks committed four early turnovers.
After a free throw from Udoka Azubuike, West Virginia went on a 5-0 run to take an eight-point lead over Kansas. Devon Dotson ended the Mountaineer run with the team’s second field goal of the game that cut the Jayhawks’ deficit down to six points.
However, West Virginia then managed to extend its lead to 10 points at 17-7 with a free throw from Oscar Tshiebwe and three-pointer from Chase Harler at the 12:13 mark.
Kansas responded by holding West Virginia scoreless for over three minutes and going on a 6-0 run.
This run from Kansas cut West Virginia’s lead down to just four points, but Tshiebwe scored back-to-back baskets for the Mountaineers and converted on a three-point play to give the team a nine-point advantage.
The Jayhawks again fought back and later cut the West Virginia lead down to five points after a three-pointer from Dotson, but the Mountaineers extended their lead again with a dunk from Tshiebwe and three-pointer from McCabe. These baskets gave the Mountaineers a 30-20 lead over Kansas with 3:36 left until halftime.
Kansas would narrow the West Virginia lead again with baskets from Dotson and Azubuike, putting the score at 30-24 in favor of West Virginia at halftime.
Halftime Stats:
The Jayhawks opened the second half on an 8-2 run and tied the game up at 32-32 with 17:43 left in the game.
West Virginia took a four-point lead later on, but it was Kansas that would go ahead by a score of 45-38 thanks to a 13-2 run. Derek Culver ended the Kansas run with a pair of free throws which then made it a five-point game.
With Kansas leading by seven points at 47-40, a free throw from McBride and Culver narrowed the Jayhawks' lead to five points at the 6:41 mark.
The two teams traded baskets, but Kansas maintained its lead and led by six points after a jump shot from McBride. A free throw from McBride shortly after and a jumper from Taz Sherman narrowed the Kansas lead down to three points at 52-49 with 1:27 to go.
A Marcus Garrett layup extended Kansas' lead to five points, but it was back to a three-point game after two free throws from McBride. But two free throws from Garrett soon after gave Kansas another five-point lead at 56-51.
West Virginia was unable to score on its next offensive possession and from there, Kansas was able to hand the Mountaineers their second loss of the season.
The Mountaineers will have a quick turnaround and will face Oklahoma State on the road Monday at 9 p.m. ET.
Final Stats:
