North Carolina LB transfer Woods commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a commitment from North Carolina linebacker transfer Ashton Woods.
Woods, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, spent one season with the Tar Heels where he appeared in six games as a true freshman.
The Georgia native was a four-star prospect out of high school and was rated as the 17th best linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class.
He is the first linebacker commit for West Virginia this off-season out of the transfer portal and entered into the database Dec. 27.
Woods has three years of eligibility remaining.
WVSports.com will have more with Woods.
