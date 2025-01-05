North Carolina LB transfer Woods commits to West Virginia

Woods, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, spent one season with the Tar Heels where he appeared in six games as a true freshman.

The Georgia native was a four-star prospect out of high school and was rated as the 17th best linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class.

He is the first linebacker commit for West Virginia this off-season out of the transfer portal and entered into the database Dec. 27.

Woods has three years of eligibility remaining.

WVSports.com will have more with Woods.