North Texas forward Lorient announces commitment to West Virginia

Lorient, 6-foot-9, 215-pounds, played under Hodge last season with the Mean Green where he was voted first-team all-American Athletic Conference and was named the Sixth Man of the Year in the league.

Head coach Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program has landed a key transfer portal commitment from a familiar face in North Texas forward Brenen Lorient.

Lorient averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and over 1.1 blocks per game across 24.8 minutes per game. He shot 57-percent from the field and 47.8-percent from three on 23 attempts.

Lorient entered the transfer portal April 7 with a no contact designation, and it didn’t take long for him to commit to the Mountaineers to play under Hodge for his final season. He also had considered the NBA Draft.

The Ocala, Florida native started his career at Florida Atlantic where he spent two seasons. During the 2022-23 campaign Lorient appeared in 21 games as a reserve and followed that up appearing in all 31 games while averaging 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game before transferring to North Texas.

Lorient is the latest addition this off-season for the Mountaineers basketball program joining UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha as transfer commitments for the program.

WVSports.com will have more with Lorient in the near future.