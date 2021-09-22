Now on campus, RB Jaylen Anderson preparing for spring ball

Anderson, a freshman running back from Perry High School in Northeast Ohio, enrolled at West Virginia earlier this month. He was on the sideline for the Mountaineers' 27-21 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday — his first appearance with WVU after missing the entirety of fall practice.

The wait is over: Jaylen Anderson has made it to Morgantown.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, head coach Neal Brown says Anderson will redshirt this season and participate in the developmental program.

"What we’re doing is working towards getting him off to a successful start in school," Brown said. "At the same time, we want to get him into a position where he can compete in January, so he joined our developmental lifting group with the other guys that we anticipate redshirting."

Anderson committed to West Virginia in April 2020 and was among the team's top recruits in the class of 2021. Ranked as the 12th best running back in the nation, he was one of four four-star recruits for the Mountaineers in the cycle.

He tallied 25 scholarship offers, choosing West Virginia over schools like Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Iowa State.

At first it appeared as if Anderson was cleared to arrive along with the rest of the 2021 recruiting class in the summer but a clearinghouse issue caused him to miss all of fall camp. However, he was able to enroll and now will embark on his career.

Anderson was one of two running backs West Virginia took as part of the class. The other, Justin Johnson Jr., has 42 yards on 10 carries this season.