West Virginia lost on the final play of the game to Houston falling 41-39 on the road. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 5-13 passes over 20+ yards in the air for 210 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Each of those were over 30+ yards and the Mountaineers only had 2 30+ yard passing plays against FBS teams coming into the matchup with Houston.

--Greene was kept clean on 35 of his 42 dropbacks. In those situations, he completed 20-34 passes for 391 yards. Greene has been kept clean on 82-percent of his total dropbacks this season through six games.

--Greene completed 4 throws down the field with with excellent ball location and timing. He had only 4 on the season coming into the game.

--The 391 yards was not only a career high for Greene, but the most that a quarterback has thrown for since Neal Brown became head coach.

--Against the blitz, Greene completed 6-11 passes on 12 dropbacks for 138 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

--The average depth of target for Greene was 15.5 yards.

--Greene had on average 2.94 seconds to throw the football.

--A total of 17 of his 20 completions traveled for a first down.

--In play action situations Greene completed 6-12 passes for 162 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

--Greene had 2 passes dropped giving him an adjusted completion percentage of 61.1.



