West Virginia lost on the final play of the game to Houston falling 41-39 on the road. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 5-13 passes over 20+ yards in the air for 210 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Each of those were over 30+ yards and the Mountaineers only had 2 30+ yard passing plays against FBS teams coming into the matchup with Houston.
--Greene was kept clean on 35 of his 42 dropbacks. In those situations, he completed 20-34 passes for 391 yards. Greene has been kept clean on 82-percent of his total dropbacks this season through six games.
--Greene completed 4 throws down the field with with excellent ball location and timing. He had only 4 on the season coming into the game.
--The 391 yards was not only a career high for Greene, but the most that a quarterback has thrown for since Neal Brown became head coach.
--Against the blitz, Greene completed 6-11 passes on 12 dropbacks for 138 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
--The average depth of target for Greene was 15.5 yards.
--Greene had on average 2.94 seconds to throw the football.
--A total of 17 of his 20 completions traveled for a first down.
--In play action situations Greene completed 6-12 passes for 162 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.
--Greene had 2 passes dropped giving him an adjusted completion percentage of 61.1.
RUSHING:
--A total of 125 of the 155 rushing yards came after contact. The past two games 429 of the 681 yards have came after contact. The Mountaineers averaged 3.13 yards after contact with CJ Donaldson leading the way with 60 of his 66 rushing yards.
--West Virginia ball carriers forced a total of 11 missed tackles. Jaheim White and CJ Donaldson led the way with 4 each.
--Only three runs traveled 10+ yards with only one of those coming from a running back with a 17 yard carry by CJ Donaldson.
--A total of 30 of Garrett Greene's 47 yards came on scramble situations.
--Just 14 of the 40 carries resulted in first downs and Greene accounted for 6 of those.
--A total of 11 of Donaldson's 17 carries were zone.
RECEIVING:
--West Virginia targeted the tight end 8 times and that resulted in 5 catches for 66 yards. The position has been targeted 27 times for 235 yards over the first six games and has already surpassed the 15 catches for 153 yards last season on 24 targets as the tight end has been a bigger part of the offense.
--West Virginia targeted the running back 6 times and it resulted in 3 catches for 35 yards. One of those was a drop which resulted in Greene's lone interception. West Virginia did not target the running back against TCU.
--Pass catchers made 5 of 10 contested catches in this game with Devin Carter leading the way with a pair.
--The pass catchers forced only one missed tackle.
--Devin Carter was targeted a total of 11 times, resulting in 5 catches for 116 yards. It's the first time a pass catcher has eclipsed the century mark against an FBS team.
--West Virginia averaged 19.6 yards per reception.
--Only 125 of the 391 yards came after the catch.
--West Virginia had five pass plays over 30+ yards. The Mountaineers had only two such plays against FBS competition in the other four games.
BLOCKING:
--West Virginia quarterbacks were kept clean on 35 of 42 dropbacks in this game.
--The Mountaineers had the most success on designed runs running off the left end with 5 carries for 37 yards on designed runs. But quarterback scrambles netted 30 yards on just 4 carries throughout the game.
--West Virginia struggled to run the ball in the interior with 15 carries for 45 yards.
--The offensive line was penalized just twice.
--Nick Malone graded out highest in run blocking at just 59.4, while four of the five linemen graded out above 74.7 in pass blocking.
DEFENSE:
--On 31 passing drop backs, West Virginia blitzed 9 times which resulted in Houston completing 7-8 passes for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns.
--West Virginia missed 12 tackles. That is now 31 missed tackles over the past two games.
--In coverage, Marcis Floyd allowed 2-2 passes to be completed for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also was hit with 2 penalties.
--Beanie Bishop allowed 4-5 passes to be completed for 56 yards and a touchdown.
--In his first start, Ben Cutter allowed 3-3 passes for 44 yards in coverage while missing 4 tackles.
