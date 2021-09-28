West Virginia battled but fell 16-13 on the road at Oklahoma and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt senior Jarret Doege completed 1-5 passes for 28-yards and an interception when targeting throws 20+ yards down the field. That makes 6 completions on such throws for the season but for the season is 6-23 with 2 touchdowns and 2 picks on those type of throws down the field.

--Doege was kept clean on 82.9% of his 35 drop backs.

--When under pressure on 6 snaps, Doege completed 1-5 for 16 yards and an interception. That was the only turnover.