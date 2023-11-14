Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football at Oklahoma
West Virginia was dominated on the road 59-20 by Oklahoma to fall to 6-4 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene completed only 10-27 passes or 37-percent. However, 5 of those were completed over 10+ yards in the air for a total of 125 of the 158 total yards in the game.
--Green was under pressure on a season-high of almost 40-percent of his 28 total dropbacks.
--The average depth of target was 17.7. Greene had 2.74 seconds on average to throw.
--A total of 8 of the 10 completions traveled for first downs.
--In play action situations, Greene completed just 3-10 passes for 81 yards.
--West Virginia only threw a screen pass on 4 attempts but completed 3-4 for 13 yards.
--When blitzed, Greene completed just 4-14 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. However, in those situations Greene had four passes with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window.
RUSHING:
--The Mountaineers extended their streak of rushing for over 140+ yards to 13 games.
--A total of 158 of the 176 total rushing yards came after contact. That's an average of 3.95 yards after contact.
--The Mountaineers forced a total of 6 missed tackles.
--West Virginia had a total of 7 runs over 10+ yards.
--Garrett Greene rushed for just 24 yards with 15 of that in scramble situations.
--Jaheim White averaged just 4.3 per carry almost half of his total output over the previous two games combined.
--West Virginia handed the ball off to the wide receiver spot 3 times for 11 yards.
RECEIVING:
--West Virginia targeted the tight end 3 times but that resulted in 1 catch for 3 yards and a touchdown. The position has been targeted 44 times for 315 yards and 4 touchdowns over the first ten games and well surpassed the 15 catches for 153 yards last season on 24 targets as the spot has been a bigger part of the offense.
--The running back position was targeted 12 times, but that resulted in just 3 catches for 15 yards with a pair of drops.
--Only 39 of the 154 receiving yards came after the catch.
--Devin Carter (7) and Traylon Ray (6) were targeted the most but that resulted in just a combined 5 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.
--The Mountaineers had a total of 9 contested catch situations in this football game and came down with 4. One each from Devin Carter, Traylon Ray, Hudson Clement and Kole Taylor.
--Traylon Ray's 49-yard catch was the longest play of the night for the offense.
BLOCKING:
--West Virginia quarterbacks were kept clean on just 11 of 19 drop-back attempts.
--The Mountaineers had the most success running behind the left guard with 6 carries for 50 yards or an average of 8.3 yards. Half of the carries traveled for a first down. Off the left side, West Virginia generated 91 yards on 12 carries (7.58) while that total was just 44 yards on 16 carries (2.75) on the right side of the line.
--Doug Nester paced West Virginia across 31 pass blocking snaps at 87.6, while Zach Frazier led in run blocking on 38 snaps at 64.2.
--West Virginia did not allow a sack, but struggled at the line of scrimmage.
DEFENSE:
--On 39 passing dropbacks, West Virginia blitzed 18 times which resulted in Dillon Gabriel completing 10-18 passes for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns.
--When there was no blitz, Gabriel still completed 13-18 passes for 227 yards and a score against the defense.
--West Virginia was only able to generate pressure on 13 of the 39 dropbacks.
--The Mountaineers missed only 8 tackles.
--Aubrey Burks allowed 8 of 9 passes thrown into his coverage to be completed for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns. LB Jared Bartlett allowed all 3 of the throws in his coverage to be completed for 105 yards.
--Beanie Bishop allowed 4 of the 8 passes thrown in his direction to be completed for 45 yards and 2 touchdowns but had 2 pass breakups. Those were the only on the team.
