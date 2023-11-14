West Virginia was dominated on the road 59-20 by Oklahoma to fall to 6-4 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene completed only 10-27 passes or 37-percent. However, 5 of those were completed over 10+ yards in the air for a total of 125 of the 158 total yards in the game.

--Green was under pressure on a season-high of almost 40-percent of his 28 total dropbacks.

--The average depth of target was 17.7. Greene had 2.74 seconds on average to throw.

--A total of 8 of the 10 completions traveled for first downs.

--In play action situations, Greene completed just 3-10 passes for 81 yards.

--West Virginia only threw a screen pass on 4 attempts but completed 3-4 for 13 yards.

--When blitzed, Greene completed just 4-14 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. However, in those situations Greene had four passes with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window.



