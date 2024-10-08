Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football at Oklahoma State

West Virginia dominated Oklahoma State on the road to winning 38-14. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

PASSING: --Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene completed just 1-4 passes over 20+ yards for 40 yards. --Greene completed 4/5 passes from 10-20 yards for 76 yards. Redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol also completed his one throw for 10+ yards for a touchdown. --Greene was kept clean on 16 of 22 dropbacks and completed 7-12 passes for 126 yards. --The average depth of the target was 13.7 yards, --Greene had on average 3.46 seconds to throw. --West Virginia had 6 play-action looks, but was just 1-2 for 15 yards.

RUSHING: --Out of the 399 rushing yards, a total of 204 came after contact for an average of 3.40 yards after contact per attempt. --Jahiem White had 91 of his 158 yards after contact. --West Virginia forced 22 missed tackles with Jahiem White getting 11 of those. --The Mountaineers had 14 runs over 10+ yards. --West Virginia averaged 6.7 yards per carry without sacks. --Garrett Greene had 81 of his 88 yards off scrambles, while Nicco Marchiol had all of his yardage off designed run plays.

RECEIVING: --West Virginia targeted the tight end 3 times for 3 catches for 56 yards. Through five games, the Mountaineers have now connected with the position 15 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns with Kole Taylor accounting for all but 39 of those yards and both of the touchdowns. --Hudson Clement and Traylon Ray both received five targets and each hauled in 3 catches. Clement had 3 for 64 yards and Ray 3 for 37 and a score. --A total of 77 of the 165 yards came after the catch. --West Virginia forced only one missed tackle from pass catchers. --A total of 9 of the 11 receptions resulted in first downs.

BLOCKING: --West Virginia allowed Greene a total of 3.46 seconds to throw the football. --The Mountaineers allowed zero sacks and zero hits. --The offensive line only permitted one pressure. --Tomas Rimac led West Virginia in run blocking at 86.3 across 56 snaps, while Wyatt Milum led the Mountaineers in pass blocking across 26 snaps at 90.4 --West Virginia was at 13.5 on quarterback scrambles on 6 attempts. The Mountaineers were at 7.9 per attempt behind the left guard, 12.5 per attempt behind the right guard and 10.0 per attempt off the right end.