Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football at Texas Tech

West Virginia was dominated in the first half in a 52-15 loss to Texas Tech to fall to 6-6 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

PASSING: --Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene completed just 1/4 passes over 20+ yards in the air for a 30-yard completion. --Greene completed 8/9 passes between 10-19 yards in the air for 108 yards and a touchdown. --A total of 20 of his completions were either 0-9 yards in the air or behind the line of scrimmage for a total of 127 yards and an interception. --Texas Tech blitzed on 9 dropbacks and Greene completed 5-6 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. --Greene had only one pass dropped. --The average depth of the target was 7.1 yards. --In 11 play action dropbacks, Greene was 8-10 for 75 yards and a pick.

RUSHING: --Out of the 174 rushing yards, a total of 126 came after contact for an average of 4.06 yards after contact per attempt. --White was especially effective with 98 of his 114 yards after contact. --Jahiem White forced a total of 9 of the 11 missed tackles. --White had 4 runs over 10+ yards, nobody else recorded one. --Only 8 of the rushing attempts resulted in a first down. --Greene scrambled just twice in the game for a total of 14 yards. He had only 10 yards on designed runs in the game.

RECEIVING: --West Virginia targeted the tight end 3 times for 1 catch for 8 yards. Through 12 games, the Mountaineers have now connected with the position 43 times for 466 yards and 3 touchdowns with Kole Taylor accounting for all but 57 of those yards and all 3 of the touchdowns. --West Virginia's running backs were targeted a total of 15 times resulting in 12 catches for 97 yards. --Rodney Gallagher caught all four of his targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Justin Robinson caught all three of his for 35 yards. Preston Fox also caught all three of his passes for 45 yards. --A total of 128 of the 265 receiving yards came after the catch. And 72 of that came from running back CJ Donaldson. --The Mountaineers averaged just 9.1 yards per catch. --Hudson Clement was targeted the most with 7 but that resulted in just 4 catches for 40 yards. --The Mountaineers made only one of three contested catches, with Justin Robinson hauling in that pass. --Pass catchers forced just three missed tackles. Donaldson accounted for two of those on the day and Ric'Darious Famer the other.

BLOCKING: --West Virginia kept Garrett Greene clean on 28 of 38 dropbacks or 84.4 percent. However, the Mountaineers gave up four sacks. --Greene had on average 2.77 seconds to throw. --West Virginia had success off the left side with 6 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown rushing off the left end and 5 for 67 behind the left tackle. The Mountaineers had 5 of their 9 rushing first downs there. Outside those two spots, West Virginia averaged 3.1 yards per carry or less. --Tomas Rimac graded out the highest in pass blocking across 44 snaps at 88.6, while Wyatt Milum topped at run blocking across 29 snaps at 63.0.