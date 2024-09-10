West Virginia took care of business at home against Albany to the tune of 49-14. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

QUARTERBACK: --Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 2-3 passes over 20+ yards for 65 yards on the day. He was 5-7 for 92 yards and 3 touchdowns on intermediate throws that traveled between 10-20 yards. --Greene was blitzed just 8 times and completed 4-7 throws for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns. On the season he has now completed, 10-17 passes for 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns when facing the blitz. --After not recording one against Penn State, Greene connected on three big-time throws which are passes with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window. --Greene was at 10.3 yards per attempt and the average depth of target was 9.7 yards. --Greene had two catchable passes dropped raising his adjusted completion total from 73.9-percent to 86.4-percent. --When kept clean on 19 of 26 dropbacks, Greene completed 13-18 passes for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns. --Greene continued to have success with play action concepts completing 11-13 passes for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns.

RUSHING: --West Virginia rushed for 309 yards, the most since the Mountaineers had 424 rushing yards against Cincinnati on Nov. 18, 2023. --A total of 139 of the 309 yards came after contact for an average of 4.48. --The Mountaineers forced a total of 10 missed tackles. The offense had a total of 13 runs over 10+ yards in the game with Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson both recording five each on the day. --All three of the primary ball carriers had at least one run over 30+ yards. The longest run of the day against Penn State was only 12-yards. --Of the rushing attempts, 18 were zone plays and 8 gap.

RECEIVING: --West Virginia pass catchers were targeted 25 times and hauled in a total of 20 for an 80-percent reception rate. A total of 10 different players caught a pass and out of the 248 receiving yards the highest individual total was Kole Taylor with 47 yards. --The Mountaineers only made 1 of 3 contested catch situations which was the 44-yard gain by Jaden Bray. --West Virginia targeted the tight end 5 times for 5 catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Through two games, the Mountaineers have now targeted the position 11 times for 79 yards and a score with Kole Taylor accounting for 72 of those yards. --A total of 102 of the 248 yards came after the catch. Kole Taylor led the way with 31 of those yards. --Both Rodney Gallagher and Ric'Darious Farmer were charged with drops. --The Mountaineers did not target the running back position. --West Virginia pass catchers forced only a single missed tackle. --A total of 11 of the 20 receptions traveled for first downs in this game and the Mountaineers were at 12.4 yards per reception.

BLOCKING: --The offensive line gave Greene on average 2.81 seconds to throw the football. --The line was charged with allowing one sack and one hurry, although the coaching staff said that the sack was the responsibility of the running back. --The offensive line allowed just one hit in the game. --Across 30 run-blocking snaps, Tomas Rimac graded out very well at 90.2 at left guard. Wyatt Milum led the way on 27 pass-blocking snaps at 85.4. --The offensive line was penalized just once. --West Virginia averaged at least five yards per carry across the board outside behind the right tackle where they only attempted 2 runs for 4 yards. Off the left end West Virginia averaged 14.2 yards per carry (5-71-1), 17.5 yards per carry off the left tackle (2-35), 10.0 in the gap between the center and left guard (2-20) and 20.7 in the gap between the center and the right guard (3-62).