Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Cincinnati
West Virginia dominated Cincinnati in the home finale to move to 7-4 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.
PASSING:
--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene was at 11.1 yards per attempt with an average depth of target of 12.9 yards.
--Reflective of that, Greene completed 3-5 passes thrown over 20+ yards in the air for 123 yards and a touchdown.
--When blitzed on 11 of his 22 drop backs, Greene connected on 5-10 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.
--Greene had one pass dropped raising his adjusted completion percentage to 68.4.
--Play action was successful with Greene connecting on 9-14 throws for 185 yards and a score. He also completed 5-5 passes for 32 yards in screen situations.
--Greene had on average 2.82 seconds to deliver the football.
--A total of 9 of his 12 completions traveled for a first down.
RUSHING:
--The Mountaineers extended their streak of rushing for over 140+ yards to 14 games.
--The 424 rushing yards were the most for West Virginia since 2015.
--A total of 175 of the 424 total rushing yards came after contact. That's an average of 4.07 yards after contact.
--Freshman running back Jaheim White forced a total of 10 missed tackles to pile up 204 rushing yards and a touchdown. He had 9 of the 16 total runs over 10+ yards.
--Garrett Greene scored three rushing touchdowns for the second time this season. Before that it hadn't occurred since Pat White in 2008.
--Of Greene's 154 rushing yards, a total of 115 came off designed runs.
--Greene joins Pat White as the only other player in school history to rush and pass for over 150+ yards in the same game.
--West Virginia finished the game at 9.2 per attempt.
RECEIVING:
--West Virginia targeted the tight end 3 times which that resulted in 3 catches for 39 yards. The position has been targeted 47 times for 354 yards and 4 touchdowns over the first eleven games and well surpassed the 15 catches for 153 yards last season on 24 targets as the spot has been a bigger part of the offense.
--The running back position was targeted 5 times, which resulted in 4 catches for 99 yards including a 75-yard touchdown for White. It was the longest play of the season for the Mountaineers.
--A total of 98 of the 210 yards came after the catch.
--The Mountaineers did not make a contested catch in a pair of opportunities.
--Pass catchers forced just one missed tackle and it came from White.
--Devin Carter and Preston Fox were both targeted a team-high 5 times each. But that resulted in just 4 catches for 48 yards.
BLOCKING:
--West Virginia quarterbacks were kept clean on just 14 of 22 drop-back attempts. However, the Mountaineers did not permit a sack for the second straight game.
--The offensive line permitted just 5 pressures.
--The Mountaineers averaged over 8+ yards per carry in multiple spots when rushing the football. In the gap between the center and left guard that total was 5 carries for 61 yards (12.2), off the right tackle, the offense had 9 carries for 107 yards (11.9), off the right end 3 carries for 33 yards (11.0), the left end was 9 carries for 82 yards (9.1) and right guard was 6 carries for 51 yards (8.5).
--All but one touchdown was scored off the left side with the lone exception being a score off the right end.
--Brandon Yates led pass blockers at 79.4 across 8 snaps, with Traylon Ray finishing with the highest marks in run blocking on 28 snaps at 82.6.
DEFENSE:
--On 31 passing dropbacks, West Virginia blitzed 19 times which resulted in Bearcats quarterbacks completing 8-15 passes for 73 scoreless yards.
--West Virginia missed just 10 tackles in the game.
--The Mountaineers allowed both passing touchdowns in play action situations, but overall held the Bearcats to just 5-13 for 57 yards.
--West Virginia held Cincinnati to just 4 carries over 10+ yards and 3 of those came from the quarterbacks in scramble situations.
--West Virginia recorded three pass breakups.
--Both of the Cincinnati passing touchdowns were in the coverage of linebackers. Lee Kpogba allowed one and Ben Cutter the other.
--Beanie Bishop permitted just 4-8 passes for 82 yards, but 43 came after the catch.
