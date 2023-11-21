West Virginia dominated Cincinnati in the home finale to move to 7-4 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

PASSING:

--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene was at 11.1 yards per attempt with an average depth of target of 12.9 yards.

--Reflective of that, Greene completed 3-5 passes thrown over 20+ yards in the air for 123 yards and a touchdown.

--When blitzed on 11 of his 22 drop backs, Greene connected on 5-10 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

--Greene had one pass dropped raising his adjusted completion percentage to 68.4.

--Play action was successful with Greene connecting on 9-14 throws for 185 yards and a score. He also completed 5-5 passes for 32 yards in screen situations.

--Greene had on average 2.82 seconds to deliver the football.

--A total of 9 of his 12 completions traveled for a first down.