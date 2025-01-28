Rapid recap: West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries addressed the media ahead of the match-up with Houston. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

--Some of the three point shooting is shot selection and other parts are just missing. DeVries told the guys that they have gotten great looks but they have to keep shooting and knock them down. From a confidence standpoint they have to continue to take those. But sidestepping that, it's about their defense and the breakdowns. On nights they weren't shooting it well they couldn't keep up on defense. They got too spread out and on islands and they had been good at that. There's some glaring things that had been taking place the last two games that hadn't been the case before. Guys were playing hard but they weren't as connected as they've been.

--DeVries said that you'll go through some time when you're not playing as well and playing great but you try to keep it in the median overall. You can't let a previous loss affect the next one.

--DeVries said they have to get Javon Small off the ball some. Teams are going to bring two to the ball and that means it's a numbers game where they should have an advantage. He has all the confidence in the world that they'll make those shots more than they had this past week. Small is going to draw gravity wherever he is. When you get into league play everybody is going to copy cat everybody else and they have to find ways to get him the ball and put him in good scoring position.

--West Virginia has to make it easier for Small but they can't put it all on him. There has to be a second and third scorer involved. At the end of the day when he gets rid of the ball they have to make plays.

--Houston is terrific and they're as good as it gets defensively and it's a hard code to crack. They are so disciplined in what they do and they create a ton of turnovers. When you do get those open cracks you have to take advantage of them.

--Houston across the board has a lot of versatility on both ends and complement each other well.

--Houston is really good and has good players. There are some things you have to choose when you try to defend them. They put you in tough spots and live ball turnovers, offensive rebound and kick outs are where you really get in trouble as well as minimizing mistakes like going under screens.

--Houston is going to put you in tough spots and makes it challenging.

--DeVries you know a team will try to counter in a second meeting.

--Houston's aggression is what sets them apart. It's a very veteran team that has played a lot of basketball and don't panic. They understand what winning is for them and they know how to do it well. You have to be able to match that aggression.

--Some of the trips are some challenging travel but it's part of it. They get to see more parts of the country.

--Arizona State game they responded quickly after a slow start, but Kansas State they never responded on the road. The slow starts are tough and if Houston gets a lead it's challenging to try to claw back into a game with the way they defend and rebound.

--Possessions are so important so you have to do everything you can to minimize mistakes but you can't lose your aggression.

--It's out there that they might go five years in five seasons and has been talked about but it wouldn't surprise him if it ends up in that space. DeVries doesn't have the answers. The timing he doesn't know how it shakes out and will let other people see how it shakes out and will play by the rules.

--It will be interesting to see how the junior college rules play out long term with eligibility. It's two extra years of opportunity.