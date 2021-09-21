West Virginia held on for a 27-21 win over Virginia Tech and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt senior Jarret Doege completed 2-4 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown over 20+ yards down the field. Doege has now completed 5 such passes on the year.

--Doege was under pressure a season high 35.7-percent of his drop backs but only attempted 8 passes across those 10 drop backs. He completed 3 of those for 60 yards and a score. Against the blitz, Doege completed 2-7 passes for 9 yards on 8 drop backs.