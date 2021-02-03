WVSports - Observations: West Virginia basketball at Iowa State

The West Virginia basketball team responded on the road with a 76-72 win over Iowa State to push their record to 12-5 (5-3) on the season.

The Mountaineers won the game despite not scoring over the final 5:46 of the match up and Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides his thoughts and observations on what unfolded on the court and what could come next.





--West Virginia led by as many as 15-points in the second half but if this team is one thing it’s consistent when it comes to making things interesting. The Cyclones rallied late and made this one a nail biter as the Mountaineers didn’t make a field goal over the final 5:46 of the game but was still able to hold on for a 76-72 win. It’s exactly the type of response this team needed on the road after the let down at Florida, and while you’re not going to get away with those type of droughts against a better basketball team, you’re not going to apologize for finding a way to get this one done either. I think it’s clear now this team has issues putting people away and that is especially true when it comes to getting stops on the defensive end of the floor. It didn’t end up costing them tonight, but it has already. Still, sitting at 12-5 and 5-3 in the Big 12 Conference is a good place to be before the Mountaineers embark on an absolutely brutal stretch of six games in a 15-day span.

--Iowa State was at 1.139 points per possession in the second half of this one and made 17-33 or 51.5-percent of their shot attempts as well as 55.6-percent of their 9 three-pointers. It is simply too easy to get the ball to the middle of the floor right now and kick it out to an open shooter. The Mountaineers are going to have to make some adjustments because teams are getting either shots at the rim or wide open step in shots over and over. It was no different tonight for the Cyclones.





CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS