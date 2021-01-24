WVSports - Observations: West Virginia basketball at Kansas State

After two weeks since the last West Virginia basketball game, the Mountaineers managed to go on the road and beat Kansas State 69-47 in Manhattan.

WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings breaks down what he saw during the contest and provides his thoughts and observations from what unfolded.





--Kansas State has more turnovers (16) than shots at the basket (14) at the 3:41 mark of the first half so it’s really hard to judge what happened with West Virginia racing out to a big lead. The Wildcats finished the first half with 17 points and 18 turnovers and while the Mountaineers were able to race out to a 31-17 lead, it certainly wasn’t a thing of art. It was a really sloppy game on both sides, but Kansas State was so poor it allowed the visitors to take a double-digit lead into the break. Still, you’re not going to apologize for winning a game on the road after a two-week layoff. There is a lot to improve upon and some of that could easily be attributed to conditioning with some of the odd lineups, but you don’t have a lot of time to prepare with Texas Tech coming up in Morgantown Monday.

--Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges responded with 12 points on 5-6 shooting and you can easily see why head coach Bob Huggins glows so much when he talks about his skill set. He seems to be getting more and more confidence and is going to be a player to really watch as he develops. I think he has really blossomed since being thrust into the four-out, one-in motion style of offense and he really seems to be feeling a lot more confident because of it.





