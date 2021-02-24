WVSports - Observations: West Virginia basketball at TCU

If it was a trap game, nobody informed No. 10 West Virginia as the Mountaineers led almost from start to finish on the road against TCU. The Mountaineers beat the Horned Frogs 74-66 to move to 16-6, 9-4 in the Big 12 Conference.

--West Virginia did what it needed to do in this one. It wasn’t their best performance, but it didn’t need to be for the Mountaineers to come out with an eight-point win on the road. It was the sixth straight road win in the Big 12 for the Mountaineers, a program best, and matches the highest total of road wins in both the Big 12 and under Bob Huggins. That’s a pretty good year all things considered. There wasn’t a lot of excitement in this one as the Mountaineers were able to stretch out the lead and keep TCU at an arms distance for much of the second half. The Horned Frogs pulled it close a few times, but the visitors were able to respond and effectively put the game away late despite only making two field goals over the final seven-plus minutes of the game. This was a classic ‘trap’ game and the Mountaineers only trailed for 2:02 in the entire game. You’ll take 16-6 and 9-4 any day of the week in this league.

--This team has now shot 130 free throws over the last four games. That is good and an average of 32.5 per contest. The bad news? They’ve only made 85. That’s 65-percent.





