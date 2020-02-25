--Welp. West Virginia has dropped its second game in a row to a team that it previously beat by 30+ points earlier in the year falling to a Texas team that had a total of eight available players. The Longhorns were pretty much in control throughout this one, as they shot 52-percent from the floor and found it much easier putting the ball in the basket than they did the first time against this club. The rotations and lineups again could easily be questioned, especially late in the game with the Mountaineers trying to come back, but the effort simply was not there on the defensive end. There were plenty of times where the Mountaineers just didn’t try to close hard and aggressive as they did earlier in the year and lazily came slid out to ‘challenge’ shooters. I really don’t know how to explain what has unfolded in the second half of this year, but here we are.

--This is the same team where West Virginia scored 97 points against earlier in the year and you fall flat on the road again against an undermanned Texas. This club is now 19-9 now and 7-8 in the Big 12 with three games left. It’s fair to wonder if this team can even manage to win another game if things don’t change because this group seems to be searching for anything that’ll work. The Mountaineers have lost seven of eight Big 12 road games and are now 1-16 over the last two years in road contests in the league. That’s hard to do. But this was just the most recent in an uninspiring, lethargic effort of a team that has seemingly lost any confidence that it used to have.





