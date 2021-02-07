WVSports - Observations: West Virginia basketball vs. Kansas

--West Virginia needed this one and outside of a brutal 2:14 to open the second half, where the Jayhawks hit their first six shots, was in control for a large chunk of the game. Things were tight at times in the second half, but the Mountaineers were able to hold off any Kansas runs, and they couldn’t get over the edge. This puts West Virginia at 13-5 and 6-3 in the Big 12 Conference which is significant considering the games that they are going to have to head into over the next two weeks. The Mountaineers had lost five straight to Kansas but found a way to get things done in this one. The Mountaineers scored 91 points, which was the most since destroying Texas last year (97). West Virginia led this game for 37:51 and was only tied for 2:09. Things were close at times, but that only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. Credit this team for responding and closing things out.

--Sophomore guard Miles McBride came into this game on a bit of a slump scoring only 9 points in each of the past two games while hitting only 7-26 from the field. He had gone 0-8 from three. But you can’t keep a player of his quality down, as he was masterful in this one scoring 31 points, dishing out 7 assists and grabbing 7 rebounds. McBride was very good in this one and was the catalyst in the second half when things got tight. He hit big shot after big shot and facilitated the ball to his teammates. He was 9-16 from the floor in this one and 4-5 from three. McBride has shown the ability to completely take over games this season at times and this one was no different. He’s developed into a special talent. His 31 points are the most since James Bolden scored 31 against Oklahoma State in 2019 and the first time a player has scored at least 31 points and grabbed 7 rebounds and 7 assists in the same game since Jerry West did it twice in 1960.





CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS