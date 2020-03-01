--West Virginia has now lost six of seven and its season seems as if its quickly spinning out of control. It’s one thing to struggle on the road, but the Mountaineers lost this one at home and it’s quickly becoming the same recipe game after game. Missed shots, defensive lapses and effort were all culprits in this one. We’re not 21 days since the Mountaineers were projected as a No. 2 seed in the first bracket preview and this doesn’t even seem like the same season, forget the same damn month. This team just seems like a shell of the one that played for the first half of the year and it seems that almost every part of it has gotten worse has the year has gone along. There is something wrong with this team and it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is or a combination of things but there should be a real concern that they might not win a game for the rest of the season. This team is now 19-10 and 7-9 in the Big 12, which means they’ll have to win at least the last two to even draw .500 in conference play.

--Over the last four games, West Virginia is 11-69 from three-point range. That’s 16-percent. The leading three-point shooters on the entire team at Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman at 32.5-percent. They’re also the only players on the roster shooting over 30-percent from deep. Of those 11 makes, 9 have come from McNeil or Sherman meaning that the rest of the team has made 2-37 in that span.





